Sew what? Contest celebrates creativity of Corvallis volunteer mask-makers

Since March 21, when the Corvallis Sewing Brigade swung into gear to address an acute shortage of personal protective equipment created by the coronavirus pandemic, the volunteer group has cranked out an astounding 26,000 cloth face masks.
Corvallis Sewing and Vacuum owner Craig Anderson — whose business has been hopping in response to the DIY mask-making boom — thought the brigade deserved some recognition for its hard work.
So he decided to sponsor a contest for members of the group to see who could come up with the most fashionable face covering.
“They’ve been relentless in making very similar designs for production,” Anderson said. “I thought it would be fun for them to do something with a little bling.”
Anderson got 18 entries, and on Tuesday he brought in a celebrity judge — Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber — to pick a winner.
“They’re amazing masks, so it was difficult to decide,” Traber said.
“I went for what I thought was elegant but practical.”
The winning entry is a purple-and-blue confection featuring a floral-print fabric decked out with silvery spangles and a spray of three felt flower blossoms.
The design’s creator, Jeanne Holmes, took home the $50 prize for first place. Runner-up Cynthia Janes collected $25 for second place, while all of the other contestants received $10 apiece and honorable mention recognition.
“I gave (a prize) to everybody,” Anderson said.
Elizabeth Wyatt, who heads up the Corvallis Sewing Brigade, said the contest gave a boost to the group’s morale.
“How cute was that?” she laughed.
“We love Craig and the folks at Corvallis Sew & Vac,” she added. “They’ve stayed open seven days a week for months and months and months so people could come by if they had a needle or a machine break. He’s been an amazing resource.”
The admiration is mutual.
“It’s been an honor to me to be supportive of this brigade and help them when their machines have trouble,” Anderson said.
The Corvallis Sewing Brigade is currently producing about 2,000 masks per week, Wyatt said, with about 800 of those being donated to first responders and frontline medical professionals and the rest going to individuals and businesses. Some brigade members are producing Tyvek surgical gowns for health care workers, and the group is also coordinating production of clear plastic face shields.
In addition, the brigade’s website has patterns and tutorials for people who want to make their own masks or gowns.
Wyatt said the group’s Facebook page has grown to about 1,600 followers. Of those, an estimated 200-300 are actively sewing — but that’s still not enough to meet the demand, especially with a growing number of requests from business owners who are starting to open their doors to the public again.
“We could use more people who would like to sew, whether they already know how to sew or would like to learn how to do this,” Wyatt said.
To request a mask, find a pattern or join the Corvallis Sewing Brigade as a volunteer, visit the group’s website at https://corvallissewingbrigade.org/.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
