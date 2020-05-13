SH council gives manager high marks

• “He recognizes challenges the city will be facing and offers solutions.”

• “I would love to see a ‘state-of-the-city’ address sometime, where he can identify to the public the improvements the city has made in recent years.”

• “Mr. Towry, you have done a great job of taking charge of the city and moving us forward in a manner that betters not only city staff and council, but our community in general. To be honest, I would say from where I sit, you have done an outstanding job. I am proud to still have you on board after these passing years.”

In other business, the council:

• Approved using $50,000 in economic development money as matching funds for the COVID-19 Emergency Business Assistance Grant Program. The Business Oregon program has about $10 million to assist small businesses — 25 or fewer employees — who may be unable to get financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic development director Blair Larsen said the community’s application is due by Monday.