Shedd-area toddler dies in accidental drowning

A Shedd-area toddler died in an apparent accidental drowning on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin Gerig was 2.

According to the news release, at 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from from Benjamin Gerig, 25, who stated his son was missing from the family’s residence on Boston Mill Drive. The father had been outside doing yardwork with the boy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies and personnel with the Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District responded and joined family and neighbors in searching for the child.

At 7:19 p.m., the child was located down a steep embankment along the driveway of the residence and was submerged in several inches of water. The Calapooia River runs through Gerig’s property near the driveway.

A deputy climbed down and pulled the toddler from the water, and EMS personnel began life-saving measures.

Medics transported the toddler to Samaritan Albany General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0