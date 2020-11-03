Sheets leads Billings in race to become Monroe's mayor

Daniel Sheets has a significant lead on Floyd Billings in the race to become Monroe’s next mayor after Tuesday’s early results.

In Benton County election numbers at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sheets had 193 votes to Billings’ 120.

Sheets, who said he was surprised by the wide margin, says his main priority is the city’s drinking water.

“We need to resolve our short-term issues. We have some long-term water issues that we need to address before Monroe can grow,” he said.

Sheets says he has an economic develop plan that he hopes to implement to support existing businesses, but to also getting new businesses in town.

A Monroe resident for 15 years, Sheets has served on the town’s planning commission since 2013, the last two years as vice chair. Sheets also is secretary of the Monroe Budget Committee.

Sheets said earlier this year that he’s learned a lot from Billings and other city councilors “and I think we’re ready to move forward with some new leadership and a new vision to see what we can do with Monroe to make it better.”

Paul Canter, the town’s previous mayor, resigned in August.

Billings has been serving in the position on an interim basis. He was previously Monroe’s mayor for six years until 2004.

