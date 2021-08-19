Shelter-in-place recommendation lifted in Lebanon

UPDATE: 9:19 p.m. Thursday.

The shelter-in-place recommendation has been lifted, and the Lebanon Fire District and Entek are reporting it is now safe to go outside for residents within 10 blocks of the company.

The shelter-in-place recommendation was precautionary only, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department, and there was no immediate danger to the public.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, the Lebanon Police Department asked the public to shelter in place inside their homes within a 10-block radius of Entek due to a silica leak at the company.

A news release about the leak was issued at 7:54 p.m. by the agency.

Entek is located at the 200 block of Hansard Avenue in Lebanon.

According to the company's website, Entek sells lead-acid separators, lithium-ion separators, extruders and engineering services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0