Shelter seeks 'Sleeping Wonder Women' (July 25)

The Room at the Inn in Corvallis is seeking to increase its “League of Sleeping Wonder Women.”

The shelter is open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to support women without homes in the community, providing a safe place for many medically vulnerable women who have no other place to go.

Volunteers are needed throughout the day. Especially needed are people to help with meals, and Sleeping Wonder Women who stay overnight, arriving at 10 p.m. and leaving at 7 a.m. All that is required is sleeping. Volunteers bring their own sleeping bags and sleep in a bed in a (separate) “Wonder Women Storage Closet.”

Volunteers need to be under 60 years of age and have no chronic health issues. The shelter, located at 1166 NW Jackson Ave., cannot stay open without a volunteer and staff member present at all times.

Further information is available at at Signupgenius.com; search using the email Corvallis.room.at.the.Inn@gmail.com.

