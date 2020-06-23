Shepherd announces for Ward 4 in Corvallis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recent Oregon State University graduate Gabe Shepherd has announced plans to run for the Corvallis City Council seat in Ward 4.

Shepherd, 23, a Junction City native, received his degree in industrial engineering from OSU in 2018 and has been serving on the city Budget Commission after being appointed to the slot by Mayor Biff Traber.

Shepherd also works as a minutes recorder at city meetings, a position he says he would resign from should he be elected.

Barbara Bull is in her third term in the ward, which essentially surrounds OSU. Bull, who ran unopposed in 2014, 2016 and 2018, has not announced her plans for this election cycle.

“Half of the Corvallis population is under the age of 27. We need a voice on the council who can represent them,” said Shepherd. “I want to see Corvallis flourish, grow, and become an even better city than it is today.”

Shepherd said the three issues he will emphasize are social justice and inclusion, climate action and housing and planning.

Because Corvallis councilors serve two-year terms all nine seats will be up for grabs in November.