Sheriff Michelle Duncan sworn in, Linn County's first woman top cop

In a historic ceremony Monday morning, Jan. 3, Linn County’s 41st Sheriff, Michelle Duncan, was sworn in Monday morning.

In many ways, the passing of the torch went as it always does: with the county appointing the sitting undersheriff to replace an outgoing sheriff retiring early from his term. That’s been the process for years.

But this is the first time that the star has been pinned on a woman’s uniform. Monday’s ceremony was a celebration of this milestone, as Linn County officially welcomed its first female sheriff.

Presiding over the proceedings was Circuit Court Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish, herself a woman in a male-dominated criminal justice system, elected by voters in 2019.

“When I was elected to Linn County Circuit court three years ago, I was one of only three women in circuit court history,” she said during a speech prepared prior to the swearing-in.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

A face from the past

The first two women were previous county judges Carol Bispham and DeAnn Novotny.

Then there's the woman depicted in a portrait at the back of Courtroom 1, where the ceremony was held. The photo sits right next to the portrait of Linn County’s first sheriff, Jason Wheeler, who served from 1847 to 1849.

Kittson-MaQatish said she’d often been curious what role the woman beside Wheeler served to be honored inside a courtroom, so she wandered to the back of the gallery one day between hearings in 2020.

The woman is Eliza Claypool Wheeler, wife of Sheriff Wheeler. The label beneath her portrait says simply that she was “Jason’s wife.” It makes no mention of her own achievements, particularly her family’s status as early pioneers of the Lebanon area.

While the judge said that there’s nothing wrong with being a wife and a mother — both roles can be the toughest ones a woman has to fill, she said — the revelation of the unknown portrait showed her just how far women have come in the criminal justice system. They're no longer heralded solely for their relationship to a man but now acknowledged for accomplishments of their own.

“The little girl in me was hoping for something more,” Kittson-MaQatish said, referencing her childhood in Linn County, trying to prove to her father that she could do all the same work as the men. “Our 41st sheriff never thought of herself as a female deputy or as a female law enforcement officer. She just set out to do the best job she could.

“But it’s no insignificant thing,” she said of the fact that Linn County, after more than 170 years, has its first woman in the role that Jason Wheeler first filled.

Duncan has worked for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office for more than 24 years, starting when she was 23. She worked as a patrol deputy, narcotics detective and has been promoted to lieutenant and patrol captain. In 2020, she was promoted to undersheriff.

“Your next sheriff has done all these things, and, oh, by the way, she just happens to be a woman,” Kittson-MaQatish said.

Path to the top

By the end of 2021, outgoing Sheriff Jim Yon had announced her as his desired replacement to lead the agency. Duncan is filling in for the final year of Yon’s term, which runs through 2022.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners was quick to pass a resolution naming Duncan as the interim sheriff, and the swearing in ceremony at the courthouse this week was the final piece of what’s largely been a done deal for over a month.

Duncan said that, for all the momentousness of the occasion, it’s really business as usual for the county.

“Law enforcement is still the primary job of the sheriff of Linn County and we are going to continue that,” she said after her two children pinned the sheriff’s star to her chest. “Law enforcement has had a rough go of it over the past few years and I think good leadership is going to help get our agency through that.”

Duncan’s family looked on while she was sworn in by Kittson-MaQatish and said, once the proceedings wrapped up, that they were proud of her.

“She’s come a really long way,” Duncan’s daughter, Kendall Leggate said. “She always works really hard to do what’s best for everyone else, not necessarily just what’s best for her.”

Her son Jacob Duncan remembers, years ago, when Duncan was first promoted to lieutenant, his mother saying that she didn’t want to be promoted any higher in the LCSO. Fast forward to now, and she’s the county’s top cop.

Her father, Douglas Duncan, also said he couldn’t be more proud.

“I always thought the greatest contribution we can make is our children,” he said. “I think I did pretty good.”

Duncan will have to win the upcoming election to serve a full four-year term. She is running against Deputy Jon Raymond for the job. They are currently the only candidates who have filed.

If either Duncan or Raymond receives an outright majority in the primary, they move uncontested to the November general election. If a third candidate files, the top two vote-getters would move to the November ballot unless one of them receives an outright majority.

The deadline to file is March 8 and the primary election is held on May 15.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.