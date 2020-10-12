Sheriff releases name of man in July Lewis Creek jetski fatality

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon released the name of the man who was riding the watercraft at Lewis Creek Park in July before he lost control, killing one child and injuring another.

Antonio Cassanova-Gonzalez, 23, of Salem, was driving a 2020 Sea-Doo on July 20 at Lewis Creek Park on Foster Reservoir in Sweet Home shortly before the vehicle crashed into a group of children.

Zachary Maynard and Kennedy Swenson — both 6-years-old — were transported with critical injuries. Maynard sustained severe head trauma while Swenson suffered a broken jaw, injuries to her clavicle and lacerations to her liver. She was released from the hospital after three days but will continue to have dental procedures well into her teenage years.

Maynard passed away on July 23.

"Zachary James Maynard saved our baby girl," Kennedy's mom, Jessica Swenson said at the time. "He loved her since day one and now I firmly believe he was put here to protect and love her ... he adored her. He pushed my baby out of the way of that jet ski and if he didn't, Kennedy would not be here."

According to Yon, Cassanova-Gonzalez has been cooperative throughout the three-month investigation and submitted to testing. No drugs or alcohol were found in his system.

The investigation has been turned over to the Linn County District Attorney's Office for review.

