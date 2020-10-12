 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff releases name of man in July Lewis Creek jetski fatality
breaking

Sheriff releases name of man in July Lewis Creek jetski fatality

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis Creek at Foster Lake

Lewis Creek Park at Foster Lake in Sweet Home was the site of a Jet Ski accident that injured two young children who were flown by air ambulance to Portland for treatment.

 Kimberly Harris, Mid-Valley Media

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon released the name of the man who was riding the watercraft at Lewis Creek Park in July before he lost control, killing one child and injuring another. 

Antonio Cassanova-Gonzalez, 23, of Salem, was driving a 2020 Sea-Doo on July 20 at Lewis Creek Park on Foster Reservoir in Sweet Home shortly before the vehicle crashed into a group of children. 

Zachary Maynard and Kennedy Swenson — both 6-years-old — were transported with critical injuries. Maynard sustained severe head trauma while Swenson suffered a broken jaw, injuries to her clavicle and lacerations to her liver. She was released from the hospital after three days but will continue to have dental procedures well into her teenage years. 

Maynard passed away on July 23.

"Zachary James Maynard saved our baby girl," Kennedy's mom, Jessica Swenson said at the time. "He loved her since day one and now I firmly believe he was put here to protect and love her ... he adored her. He pushed my baby out of the way of that jet ski and if he didn't, Kennedy would not be here."

According to Yon, Cassanova-Gonzalez has been cooperative throughout the three-month investigation and submitted to testing. No drugs or alcohol were found in his system. 

The investigation has been turned over to the Linn County District Attorney's Office for review.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+7
Sweet Home boy dies a hero
Local

Sweet Home boy dies a hero

  • Updated

Cars lined the street in Sweet Home on Thursday night to greet the parents of Zachary James Maynard as they returned home from saying goodbye. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News