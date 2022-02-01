Shimanek Bridge restoration finds contractor

A Redmond-based construction company won a $2.9 million contract to restore the historic Shimanek covered bridge along Thomas Creek.

Linn County Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 1, tapped Marcum & Sons LLC in Redmond. One of three bidders competing for the contract, Marcum & Sons offered the second-lowest bid.

At $2.8 million, Legacy Contracting LLC, a construction company based in Stayton, submitted the lowest bid, but it failed to file the required paperwork to qualify for the project, Road master Wayne Mink of the Linn County Road Department reported to Linn County commissioners last week.

Because they couldn't hire the lowest bidder, Linn County commissioners tabled a vote, citing concerns about the $100,000 difference between the two lowest bids.

On Tuesday, the commissioners faced the reality that their hands were tied. Linn County Commissioner and County Board Chair Roger Nyquist repeated his calls for the county to respect the bidding process. Bending the rules now, he said, could spell trouble for future bids.

"I was, a week ago, not inclined to vote on this project based on our intent to go with the lowest bidder," Nyquist said. "I also understand that opening the door on this likely would lead to complications and problems down the road."

Federal grants will pay for the lion's share of the restoration project's costs. Linn County will pay the remaining 10%.

The Shimanek Bridge, built in 1966, is the fifth bridge to sit on Richardson Gap Road along Thomas Creek east of Scio. It's a federally recognized landmark and in need of a new truss, siding and other repairs.

The Linn County Commissioners are scheduled to next meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

