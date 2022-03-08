Shimanek covered bridge restoration moves forward, road closure expected

A $2.9 million contract to restore the Shimanek Covered Bridge on Thomas Creek was approved by Linn County Commissioners on Tuesday, March 8.

The contract was awarded to the construction company Marcum & Sons LLC based in Redmond.

Marcum made the lowest qualifying bid for the project back in February, or about $100,000 more than its competitor, who failed to clear state bidding criteria.

Around 90% of the restoration project's costs will be funded through grant money from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Linn County Engineer Daineal Malone said in an interview after the meeting the restoration will close the surrounding area on Richardson Gap Road from April 18 through Oct. 26.

Residents in the region — like Paulina Weintraub, who owns Lacomb Lavender Farm with her husband — said in an interview the road closure should be uneventful for businesses like theirs.

"I imagine we should be fine," Weintraub said. "We might have some trucks coming and going, but there are workarounds."

The Shimanek Covered Bridge is among 50 historic bridges left standing in Oregon and a half-dozen in Linn County.

Built in 1966, the Shimanek Covered Bridge is the fifth bridge to overlook Thomas Creek on Richardson Gap Road.

A federally-recognized historical landmark, the bridge is in need of new paint and a new wooden truss, among other repairs.

The restoration work on the covered bridge is expected to begin on Apr. 18.

