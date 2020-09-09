 Skip to main content
Siuslaw National Forest, including Marys Peak, closes due to fire danger
Siuslaw National Forest, including Marys Peak, closes due to fire danger

Marys Peak stock

Marys Peak

 ANDY CRIPE, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

The Siuslaw National Forest, which includes Marys Peak, other sections of the Coast Range and the central Oregon coast, will close due to fire and public safety concerns.

Forest officials strongly encourage the public to avoid visiting the forest effective immediately and the closure will take effect at noon on Thursday. The closure will be reevaluated regularly as conditions change, according to a news release from the agency.

Firefighting resources already are stretched thin across the region and the nation and conditions remain unsafe for forest employees to address hazards due to downed trees, the news release states.

