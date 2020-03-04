Six hurt in Kennel Road accident

The Tuesday morning crash that closed a portion of Highway 20 in Albany may have been caused after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

According to Oregon State Police, the accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. when a 2005 black Ford Focus, driven by a minor female, entered the intersection at Highway 20 and Kennel Road. Six other minor passengers were in the car.

A witness, according to OSP, said that the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign.

"A westbound 2013 silver Jeep Utility driven by a single occupant adult female struck the Ford Focus broadside in the passenger side," OSP reported in a statement.

Both vehicles went down an embankment, coming to a rest in a field on the north shoulder of Highway 20 near milepost 2.5.

Albany Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson Fire District personnel also responded to the scene.

According to AFD, the Ford was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. At least one unrestrained passenger, OSP said, had been ejected.