Six more Oregonians die of coronavirus, 51 mid-valley cases announced

The state health authority reported on Saturday the death of six more Oregonians due to the coronavirus in addition to 1,097 new cases.

The state death toll has now reached 759, the Oregon Health Authority announced, after the deaths of an 87-year-old woman, a 96-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman, all from Multnomah County at their residences; an 87-year-old Lane County man at his residence; and an 84-year-old Clackamas County man at Providence Portland Medical Center.

The 1,097 new confirmed or presumptive cases bring the state total of positive tests to 56,018. Among those cases were 17 found in Benton County and 34 in Linn County.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

