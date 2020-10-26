Six more weeks of online learning for GAPS K-5

Greater Albany Public Schools announced Monday that students won't be seeing the inside of a classroom for at least six more weeks.
Superintendent Melissa Goff explained during Monday's school board meeting that the timing of the coming holiday breaks paired with an increase in COVID-19 cases has made it nearly impossible to bring students back in the short-term. K-5 would return in January while older students will wait until February, after the first semester is complete.
Students have been out of classrooms since April when Governor Kate Brown closed schools in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Over the summer, new metrics were announced that put strict restrictions on in-person learning. In order for all K-12 students to return to school, less than 5% of the people tested for COVID-19 can be diagnosed with the virus and that must hold steady for three consecutive weeks.
Exceptions can be granted. To allow K-3 students back in schools, a county must have fewer than 30 news cases per 100,000 in population for three weeks. If a county has fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 in population, grades 4-12 can return to classes. Other exceptions allow cohorts of 10 or fewer children to access in-person schooling and services for special education needs or their inability to connect to the internet on a regular basis. Time spent in school must be less than two hours.
In Benton County, the latest data shows about 28 cases per 100,000 in population but Linn County reported approximately 48 per 100,000. Because GAPS has schools in both counties and teachers can live in one county but work in another, both counties must meet the metrics for any school to open.
"It's going to take us awhile to get down from that 48 (cases number)," Goff told the board Monday. "We also know that there are holidays coming up that are significant. Halloween, for example, we don't know the impact. We also anticipate with Thanksgiving we may find families coming together for the first time in substantial numbers and we don't know that impact."
Support Local Journalism
According to the Oregon Health Authority, case numbers around the state have spiked about two to three weeks after holiday weekends such as Mother's Day, 4th of July and Labor Day weekend. Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear within an average of 14 days after exposure.
"Given that and the numbers we've seen to date, the plan is to re-engage middle and high school students in the hybrid model the second semester," Goff said. "For our K-5, unless the metrics change dramatically ... I do not see a scenario where those students are back in school in a hybrid model until after the first of the year."
The district's hybrid model introduced this summer would not see students back in classes five days a week. Instead students would attend on a rotating basis and require masks and social distancing. In addition, once the county reaches the metrics necessary to allow students back in classes, teachers will need a week to pivot from comprehensive distance learning to the hybrid model, Goff said.
"In addition," she said, "we know not all of our families will select to send their children back to hybrid learning."
The split in students between CDL and the hybrid model means the district would have to reschedule and assign teachers with some teaching in-person and others instructing students online.
Gov. Brown is expected to re-examine the current metrics and according to Goff who said she took part in some meetings surrounding the Governor's decision, an announcement regarding the metrics could come within the next 10 days.
But new metrics may not mean children can automatically return to school. GAPS would still have to meet the new standards if there are changes to the current metrics.
"Could we be in a situation where cases are so ramped that we do no meet the new metrics?" Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan said in response to questions from the board. "It's plausible but we hope not probable."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.