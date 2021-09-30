Six new COVID deaths for Linn County

Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Linn County on Thursday, according to the daily Oregon Health Authority, bringing that county’s death total to 97.
A Thursday morning update from the OHA included three new deaths. A 69-year-old man died of the virus on Sept. 27 at Albany Hospital, an 85-year-old man died on Sept. 14 at his home and a 76-year-old man died on Sept. 27 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
A Thursday afternoon report included the deaths of a 97-year-old woman who died Sept. 3, a 97-year-old woman who died on Sept. 4 and a 72-year-old man who died on Sept. 9. The location of the deaths is being confirmed, according to the OHA.
There were no new Benton County deaths, and the county's pandemic death toll remained at 30.
Linn County had 115 new cases, bringing that county’s case total to 11,328. Benton County had 40 new cases, bringing that county’s case total to 4,886.
OHA reported on Thursday afternoon 1,896 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s case total to 330,054. There were 20 new COVID-related deaths, bringing Oregon’s death total to 3,791.
Hospitalizations: There are 816 hospitalized patients with the virus across Oregon on Thursday, and 231 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds. There are 64 adult ICU beds available out of 649, or 10% availability. There are 335 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,245, or 8% availability.
In Linn and Benton counties, there are four adult ICU beds available, or 4% availability. There are 12 adult non-ICU beds available in those two counties, or 2% availability.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 11,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. As of Thursday, 2,737,724 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine, and 2,508,807 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series.
OHA released a new vaccine breakthrough report on Thursday, reporting that 79.2% of the 11,567 new COVID cases between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25 were in people who were unvaccinated. Of that week’s cases, 20.8% were breakthroughs.
National: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 111,086 new COVID cases on Thursday, bringing the country’s case total to 43.3 million. The CDC reported 2,008 deaths, bringing the U.S. COVID-related death total to 694,701.
