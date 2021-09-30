Six new COVID deaths for Linn County

Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Linn County on Thursday, according to the daily Oregon Health Authority, bringing that county’s death total to 97.

A Thursday morning update from the OHA included three new deaths. A 69-year-old man died of the virus on Sept. 27 at Albany Hospital, an 85-year-old man died on Sept. 14 at his home and a 76-year-old man died on Sept. 27 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

A Thursday afternoon report included the deaths of a 97-year-old woman who died Sept. 3, a 97-year-old woman who died on Sept. 4 and a 72-year-old man who died on Sept. 9. The location of the deaths is being confirmed, according to the OHA.

There were no new Benton County deaths, and the county's pandemic death toll remained at 30.

Linn County had 115 new cases, bringing that county’s case total to 11,328. Benton County had 40 new cases, bringing that county’s case total to 4,886.

OHA reported on Thursday afternoon 1,896 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s case total to 330,054. There were 20 new COVID-related deaths, bringing Oregon’s death total to 3,791.