Sixth COVID-19 case reported in Benton County

A sixth Benton County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials reported on Wednesday morning.

The latest patient is a woman in her 30s who is believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus that causes the disease through her job as a health care worker, the Benton County Health Department said in a news release. She has not been hospitalized.

Wednesday’s announcement comes a day after Benton County health officials announced a fifth COVID-19 patient, another female health care worker.

The first two cases, announced on March 13, involved county residents who contracted the disease while visiting relatives in Washington state, where they have remained ever since. The county’s other four cases are being treated in Benton County.

Linn County has had 20 cases of COVID-19 and one death from the disease. Most of those diagnosed with the respiratory illness have been residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, including the patient who died.

Oregon has had a total of 209 cases and eight deaths, according to the latest information from the Oregon Health Authority. Those numbers were expected to be updated early Wednesday afternoon.