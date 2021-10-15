 Skip to main content
Sleep technology and phlebotomy programs to be offered at LBCC
alert

LBCC stock Takena Hall
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Linn-Benton Community College will hold three info sessions for two in-demand health care programs: sleep technology and phlebotomy.

These two programs will begin at the college in January. For those interested in enrolling, the info sessions are from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Friday, Nov. 12 and Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the LBCC Healthcare Occupations Center in Lebanon in Room 150/151.

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey revealed that 4.3 million workers quit their jobs during the pandemic, and hospitals are especially in need of employees.

In LBCC’s Sleep Technology Program, students can be a registered sleep technologist in nine months, and the average starting pay of this position is $23 to $28 per hour.

This program will provide in-person, hands-on skills labs once a week, and the rest of the course will be online. A credentialing exam will be available for graduates immediately upon completion of the program.

In the phlebotomy program, classes are taught by phlebotomists currently working in the field. The course is 10 weeks in a classroom/laboratory, and five weeks at a practicum location.

Online applications for the programs open on Oct. 25, and classes begin Jan. 3.

