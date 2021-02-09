Smaller Reser Stadium mass vaccine clinic planned for Wednesday afternoon

Another mass vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium hosted by Benton County and Samaritan Health Services is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The clinic is only open to people who already completed the Benton County vaccine survey in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Group 1 (educators, childcare providers and staff), due to the county’s small allocation of vaccines this week from the Oregon Health Authority, county officials said in a press release Tuesday.

Vaccines will be administered at the stadium’s east concourse near gates A, B and C on Parker Plaza. Free parking will be available to clinic-goers in clearly marked areas across from the LaSells Stewart Center at the corner of Western Boulevard and 26th street.

Although eligibility expanded to include Oregonians 80 and older Monday, the Reser clinic Wednesday will not be serving people in that eligibility group. However, some primary care providers and pharmacies in the area received 400 doses for people who are 80 and older and will be contacting eligible patients.