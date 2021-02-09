Smaller Reser Stadium mass vaccine clinic planned for Wednesday afternoon

Another mass vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium hosted by Benton County and Samaritan Health Services is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The clinic is only open to people who already completed the Benton County vaccine survey in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Group 1 (educators, childcare providers and staff), due to the county’s small allocation of vaccines this week from the Oregon Health Authority, county officials said in a press release Tuesday.
Vaccines will be administered at the stadium’s east concourse near gates A, B and C on Parker Plaza. Free parking will be available to clinic-goers in clearly marked areas across from the LaSells Stewart Center at the corner of Western Boulevard and 26th street.
Although eligibility expanded to include Oregonians 80 and older Monday, the Reser clinic Wednesday will not be serving people in that eligibility group. However, some primary care providers and pharmacies in the area received 400 doses for people who are 80 and older and will be contacting eligible patients.
Additionally, to compensate for people who do not have email accounts, Benton County’s Emergency Operations Center will begin calling eligible people for scheduling. People who prefer this method of scheduling can opt in by selecting phone contact as the preferred method of communication while filling out the eligibility survey. Samaritan Health Services is also launching a vaccine scheduling call center for those unable to access the internet later in the week, according to the release.
“We understand that this latest eligible population, and the forthcoming Phase 1b groups, may have limited access to email, computers, smartphones and technology to complete their vaccine appointments online. To broaden our access to those without email, our Emergency Operations Center is implementing plans to call them,” said April Holland, deputy director of Benton County Public Health.
The press release also said residents should not call their primary care provider or local pharmacy to inquire about a vaccine appointment and should instead wait to hear from providers if they have already filled out the survey. The survey is available online in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZBNPSHH and in Spanish at https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GHSWZZV.
People who are currently eligible or will become eligible in the coming weeks, which includes Oregonians 65 and older, are encouraged to fill out the survey. Current projections from the Oregon Health Authority indicate it will take 12 to 15 weeks to vaccinate everyone who is currently eligible.
Like prior clinics at Reser Stadium, the Moderna vaccine will be administered at Wednesday’s clinic. The Moderna vaccine is only approved for adults 18 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna vaccine under an emergency use authorization in December.