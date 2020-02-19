Smoke from boiler room clears gyms at Linus Pauling
Smoke from boiler room clears gyms at Linus Pauling

Two gyms at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis were briefly evacuated Wednesday night after smoke was reported coming from a boiler room.

The Corvallis Fire Department sent four fire engines to the school at 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. when the first reports came in at 7:44 p.m., but three were recalled when it became apparent there was no fire, only some overheated electrical equipment, according to a battalion chief at the scene.

Fire department personnel set up a portable fan to vent smoke out of the building, and the recreational basketball players who had been evacuated earlier were allowed back inside the gyms about 8:15.

A school official said the problem was limited to a water pump in the boiler room and there was no significant damage to the building or equipment.

