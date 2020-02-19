Smoke from boiler room clears gyms at Linus Pauling

Two gyms at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis were briefly evacuated Wednesday night after smoke was reported coming from a boiler room.

The Corvallis Fire Department sent four fire engines to the school at 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. when the first reports came in at 7:44 p.m., but three were recalled when it became apparent there was no fire, only some overheated electrical equipment, according to a battalion chief at the scene.

Fire department personnel set up a portable fan to vent smoke out of the building, and the recreational basketball players who had been evacuated earlier were allowed back inside the gyms about 8:15.

A school official said the problem was limited to a water pump in the boiler room and there was no significant damage to the building or equipment.

