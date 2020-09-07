Smoke pours into mid-valley from Cascade forest fires; NWS issues air quality alert, fire danger warning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thick smoke poured into the mid-Willamette Valley from forest fires outside the area on Monday night.

Jason Bolen, division chief with the Lebanon Fire District, said east winds were pushing smoke into the valley from wild fires in the Sisters area and elsewhere in the Cascades.

“There are some fires in southeast Washington, and their smoke is pushing to Central Oregon, so that’s probably pushing down to us, too,” he added.

The Lebanon Fire District had no significant fires on Monday, nor did Albany. The city of Albany noted in a social media post that the region could even see falling ash from the Cascades blazes.

“We’re going to have a couple days of really high temperatures, potentially strong winds, so it’s going to be a little bit dramatic for people to see,” Bolen said. “We’re going to see some really strange weather over the next couple of days.”

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for the Willamette Valley through 5 p.m. Tuesday, warning that smoky conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times.