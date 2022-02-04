Sneak peek: This is Corvallis' latest mural

Corvallis artist Nicole Garrett has recently completed her latest masterpiece, a 20-foot animated mural that depicts an abstract, surreal landscape of Santa Fe leading into the mid-Willamette Valley.

The big reveal to the public is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.

“It has so much personality,” said Jeff Sawyer, owner of the funky southwestern joint popular among college students near campus. “I want to go there. It’s more exciting than reality.”

Sawyer commissioned Garrett to do the piece in December 2019, giving her full creative freedom to represent Bombs Away with her vision. She put a pause on the project for about a year during the pandemic, instead focusing on her mobile bartending business “Potions in Motion.” It was only in the last couple of months that the mural really came together.

Garrett decided to paint an animated night-into-day scene, which allowed her to use the maximum amount of colors and mixed media. The details are astonishing, with sparkly neon orange armadillos drunkenly falling off stools at a bar, scorpions sword fighting with cocktail sticks, a snake dressed as a sheriff, beavers playing tic-tac-toe with logs and pine cones and a Sasquatch playing disc golf in an OSU T-shirt.

To put it short, one could stare at the mural for hours and notice something different every couple of minutes.

“If it were real, the cacti would just be green and the ground would just be brown,” Garrett said. “To be surreal and abstract allows more creative freedom.”

The mural is spread across four 5-feet by 4-feet boxes that Garrett built at an angle to deflect echoes from bands that perform at Bombs Away. She filled the boxes with insulation to absorb sound, an idea she got from talking to musicians who regularly play gigs.

If you’ve never been inside Bombs Away, otherwise known as "A Rockin' Taqueria”, the walls are painted black and covered with wacky artwork, featuring the red, blue and yellow splash of the Bombs Away logo above the bar. Garrett’s mural adds light and color to a room that would otherwise make it feel like it’s nighttime all day long.

“We have to have art in here to brighten it up,” Sawyer said. “This mural is better than any TV in the world.”

Sawyer opened Bombs Away at this location in 1991 as a southwestern restaurant, which is why the landscape starts in Santa Fe and gradually transitions into Oregon. A few years ago he commissioned Garrett to paint murals in both of the bathrooms, and he joked that he could call his restaurant “Nicasso," given how much art Garrett has made for the place.

“I feel so lucky and blessed to have had this much creative freedom in my life,” Garrett said. “I just wanted to make people feel something.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

