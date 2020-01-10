Snow likely in the mid-valley next week

  Updated
Stock Pix Snow10
Godo Vasquez

The chance of snow in the mid-valley has moved from slight to likely. 

Updated forecasts from the National Weather Service show snow beginning Tuesday in Albany and the surrounding areas. Earlier this week, climatologists placed the chance of snow at "slim."

A more accurate picture, however, has formed over the last few days. 

"I would say we're likely to see some sort of frozen precipitation during that Tuesday through Thursday timeframe," said National Weather Service Climatologist Dave Elson. 

Expected accumulation totals can be predicted more accurately by Sunday, but a cold air system is moving into the area. 

The forecast calls for possible snow beginning in Sweet Home on Monday night with Albany and Corvallis following suit on Tuesday. Snow is sprinkled throughout the remainder of the forecast until Thursday. 

"At this point," Elson said, "it looks pretty likely for precipitation, but there's a good bit of uncertainty still about how much and when."

