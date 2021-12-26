Snow makes mid-valley a winter wonderland

Mid-Willamette Valley residents woke up to a winter wonderland the day after Christmas as a storm dumped three inches or more of snow on the area.

In neighborhoods near Timber Ridge School in Albany, children and the young at heart engaged in snowball fights, sledded down driveways (with varying degrees of success) and the population surged thanks to a plethora of newly created snowmen.

Juliano Castillo, a junior at South Albany High School, said he absolutely had to build a snowman Sunday morning.

“This is my first time being in the snow,” said Castillo, who moved from California about two years ago. “It’s interesting for sure,” he added.

Emmett Wolfe, 10, his little brother Judah Wolfe, 5, and his father Nathan Wolfe made snowmen in their front yard. “I can’t believe we got snow here,” exclaimed Emmett, as he munched on a piece of snow and prepared to head inside to warm up. “There’s so much!”

The family’s biggest snowman looked regal with deer antlers as headgear, courtesy of Emmett’s dad.

Engaged couple Mitchell Brouhard and Karla Garrett built a classic looking snowman together, complete with a carrot nose, sticks for arms, ornaments plucked from the tree for eyes and a Santa cap. They were hoping to see snow before they went to bed on Christmas. “When we woke up, it’s crazy how much there was,” Garrett said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“It’s like a white Christmas one day late,” she said.

Of course, the snow meant hard work for some residents, who shoveled sidewalks for safety in front of their houses, such as Joe Rose.

“This is kid stuff. I’m from New York. In New York if we didn’t clear the sidewalk, you’d get in a lot of trouble. Right now, it’s just important to get out and do some exercise,” Rose said.

A short time later, fluffy white flakes were floating down and swirling in the wind.

And more snow could be on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency has issued a winter storm warning for areas including Alsea, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home through 4 a.m. Monday.

But Monday night’s forecast for Corvallis and Albany also includes a likelihood of snow, though less than a half-inch is expected. A slight chance of snow is predicted for Tuesday night, and Wednesday night brings a 20 percent chance of snow. Overnight lows are predicted to remain in the low to mid-20s through Wednesday night for Corvallis, Albany and surrounding communities.

A chance of snow remains in the forecast for Alsea and other areas in the central Coast Range and Sweet Home and spots in the Cascades foothills through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.