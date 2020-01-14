Snow routes and delays for Wednesday

Here's a look at school districts with delays and snow routes for Wednesday.

The Alsea School District is on a two-hour delay.

Kidco Head Start's Philomath Center class is canceled for Wednesday.

Lacomb School will be closed due to broken pump for its water supply. Staff will report on a two-hour delay.

Philomath School District buses are on a two-hour delay, with all buses except for 42, 46 and 47 on snow routes.

The Santiam Canyon School District is on a two-hour delay.

