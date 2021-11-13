So many Corvallis facilities projects; council to address how to tackle them

The Corvallis City Council is set to take its next step forward in a study of upgrading city facilities.

Virtually every city facility is on the list for possible upgrades, including City Hall, parks maintenance and operations in Avery Park, the Law Enforcement Building, public works and various fire stations. Also on the list are Parks & Recreation properties, including the library, Osborn Aquatic Center and the Majestic Theatre.

The project team, led by retired Public Works Director Mary Steckel, is seeking approval of the council for a strategy on how to move forward with the project. Councilors will consider adopting the strategy.

A full bore plan to make needed improvements to all facilities, the project team said in its last report to the council in October, would cost more than $250 million.

However, in the staff report City Manager Mark Shepard noted, “This is not one large $255M package of projects to be done at the same time. This is 12 separate projects that will move forward on different timelines. As such, a preliminary analysis finds that the recommendations are achievable by combining multiple funding sources and strategies in coming years.”

No city funding has been earmarked for the facilities work, with Shepard offering a partial list that includes federal and state grants, user fees, bank loans, congressionally directed spending, urban renewal district funds, bonds, capital campaigns, liquefying obsolete assets and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Steckel added: “We are not making any funding decisions with this project or with the adoption of the strategy.”

Those conversations will come later. Also, no timelines exist yet for completion of any projects.

“We are at the beginning of a long journey to address a lack of planning for city facilities,” Shepard wrote. “There will be many steps and decision points as we move forward from this initial stage of assessment into action.”

Project members have divided the facilities projects into three groups: shovel ready (underway or plans close to being finalized), priority (major projects ordered by severity of need) and opportunity based (those that can move forward based on funding and/or partnerships).

Shovel ready includes Fire Station No. 2 on Southwest 35th Street and Fire Station No. 3 on Northwest Circle Boulevard.

The priority projects are parks maintenance, Fire Station No. 4 (Tunison Avenue), the Law Enforcement Building, Public Works, a new administration building, City Hall and Fire Station No. 1 (Harrison Boulevard).

The opportunity projects are the library, Osborn and the Majestic.

Steckel, in explaining the lists, noted that parks maintenance received the lowest assessment from the project team. Therefore, it is listed first on that list.

“At this point, it does not define the priority for moving forward nor mean we would automatically do Fire Station No. 4 before the Law Enforcement Building,” she said. “There are a host of other decisions points that will play into the actual order of how we move forward.”

No public meetings or special outreach sessions are planned for the project, Steckel said.

“We are communicating the information via various outlets, and when the public sees the information, they may have thoughts to send to us,” she said. “If that occurs, we will bring that to council in January.”

