Softball confidential: Confessions of an E league hero and new stats for rec league

But hope still lingers around some ballparks of the mid-Willamette Valley.

On Monday, a brilliantly sunny day, we read an email from the Albany Parks & Recreation Department that set our hearts aflutter. The city’s recreational softball season, scheduled to start on May 3, had been pushed back two weeks. It could be postponed again, but there was a strong sense of commitment.

“We have plans to make adjustments to softball seasons as needed to try and ensure that we are able to play softball in 2020,” the email stated.

It may seem silly to get worked up about the prospect of D or E league co-ed ball, but there’s an epiphany that occurs over the years as you play the sport.

To be clear, we still try to be competitive, but our warning track power keeps declining, our fielding range keeps shrinking. Our incremental journey to Palookaville is well underway.

But perhaps that loss of prowess opens awareness to other aspects of the game. We appreciate rec league softball for far different reasons than when we were younger.