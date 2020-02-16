Solar energy forum set for Wednesday in Corvallis

Solar energy forum set for Wednesday in Corvallis

solar-panels-stock-17

Edmond Stansberry, left, and David Bloch with Abundant Solar install solar panels on the roof of a southwest Corvallis home in 2017. A forum on the benefits of using solar is set for Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. 

 Andy Cripe, Gazette-Times file photo

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting an event on the benefits of solar energy at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

“Solar Makes Sense” will include presentations by James Reismiller of Abundant Solar, Peter Greenberg of Energy Wise Lighting, Julie Williams of Seeds for the Sol and Dan Orzech of the Oregon Clean Power Cooperative.

Items to be covered in the workshop include how solar can help you save on home energy bills, how to take advantage of federal energy tax credits for your business and how to help the community reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the shift to renewables such as solar.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

