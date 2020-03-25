Some parks open, others closed in Linn, Benton counties

“I went out this weekend to see how people were behaving,” Carroll said. “If someone on the trail saw another person, they gave them a wide berth. If people were getting into or out of their cars, they gave each other plenty of space. People were being very respectful of each other.”

Carroll said there are plenty of places where people can enjoy the outdoors, such as sitting by a river or reservoir.

Linn County campgrounds were scheduled to open on a partial basis — with blocks of camping spaces — during spring break, Carroll said.

“We had some folks camping at River Bend over the weekend, and then they had to leave on Monday,” Carroll said.

Because no one knows how long the governor’s COVID-19 orders will be in place, Carroll said the county is making reservation refunds week by week.

“We didn’t want to cancel reservations for months out just in case the governor lifts her order in a few weeks,” Carroll said. “That would really create a problem.”

Currently, Linn County is not taking any campground reservations through May. Carroll said if the orders are lifted, the county will immediately begin taking reservations for those months. Reservations for later in the summer are still being accepted.