Some unemployment benefits will end Feb. 20 for Oregonians

Oregon’s declining three-month unemployment rate will mean the end of benefits to some people under one federal program.

But the acting director of the Oregon Employment Department said that, after the program ends Feb. 20, some of them will be shifted onto another federal program that will continue into the spring.

David Gerstenfeld advises people to continue to file for their benefits weekly.

What is ending in Oregon is the Extended Benefits program, which kicks in when a state’s three-month average unemployment rate is higher than 6.5% but below 8%. Although Oregon’s rate went up a notch, from 6% in November to 6.4% in December, Gerstenfeld said the average has now fallen below the 6.5% average threshold.

That program added 13 weeks of federal benefits onto regular state benefits of 26 weeks.

What is continuing in Oregon is the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which Congress recently extended by 11 weeks. Gerstenfeld said some people will be moved to this federal program when Extended Benefits end Feb. 20.

Claimants will be paid retroactively. They may face delays because the switchover from one program to the other will require staff work.