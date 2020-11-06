Source of profanity at Corvallis meeting remains unknown

The search for the individual who uttered an extreme profanity at a crucial moment in Monday night’s Corvallis City Council remains elusive.
Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse had just introduced her motion at a public hearing on a multiuse path at the Brooklane Heights subdivision when an F-bomb that also targeted Wyse’s gender was heard on the remote broadcast.
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber immediately labeled the comment "inappropriate” and Wyse responded by noting that “I have been called worse.”
As of Friday it remains unknown who dropped the F-bomb.
The city has released a list of which individuals were “panelists” for the meeting, which gives them audio and video privileges. Members of the public and reporters are signed on as “attendees,” with no audio or video access.
Here is a list of the panelists:
• Mayor Traber and the nine councilors
• City Attorney Jim Brewer and Recorder Carla Holzworth.
• Community Development Director Paul Bilotta, planning manager Jason Yaich and senior planner Rian Amiton.
• Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit.
• Economic development supervisor Jerry Sorte and economic development specialist Kathryn Duvall.
• Interim Finance Director Andy Parks, Fire Chief Ken McCarthy and emergency planning manager Dave Busby.
• Steve Schaberg (Brooklane Heights applicant), Scott Wright (Brooklane Heights engineering consultant) and Scott Sanders (Brooklane Heights property owner).
Although listed as a panelist Sanders chose to join the hearing through the public “attendee” link and thus did not have audio capabilities.
City Manager Mark Shepard said “I am confident that it was not a city councilor or city staff person who made the comment.”
The Gazette-Times interviewed all three Brooklane Heights representatives and all three denied making the comment.
Traber and Holzworth play moderator roles at City Council sessions. Traber recognizes those who wish to speak after their video box pops onto the screen. Holzworth plays the technical assistance role, advising participants when their microphones need to be unmuted, for example.
In a post-meeting interview with the Gazette-Times, Traber said that “he did not know with any certainty who made the remark. Multiple microphones were on when it occurred. I did not recognize the voice and as such assume that it was one of the guests participating in the hearing.”
Holzworth: “I have no way of determining whose microphone was on. I was focused on capturing Councilor Wyse’s motion, so I wasn’t looking at the panel that displays the names and status of their mics and webcams. If I had been looking at it, I would have been able to tell. Even if several people have their mics on, the microphone icon of the person speaking is animated. I also do not believe it was a councilor or city staff person based on the voice that I heard.”
Traber said that there is nothing in the city charter or city ordinances that covers public behavior at a council meeting, but added that “there are council codes of conduct developed at the beginning of each council session. There are also the values of the community reflecting the high priority of mutual respect. (Monday night’s) words significantly violated those values.
“In the future we will need to be more diligent about turning off microphones and video for guests who have completed their participation in our meeting. We will be discussing specifics at the next leadership meeting so that we can implement new practices for future meetings.”
The next full council meeting is Nov. 16. One of the agenda items is expected to be consideration of formal findings in the Brooklane Path case, which the developers were appealing to the council.
Wyse’s motion requires the developers to pave the 324-foot path that runs between Southwest Wolverine Avenue and Southwest Badger Place and to build it according to “common industry standards.”
Brooklane Heights officials wanted to leave the path in its current gravel state, asserting that the path’s steep slopes — as high as 28% — would make gravel a safer surface than pavement.
Brooklane Heights is a 42-lot subdivision on 26 acres off of Southwest Brooklane Drive. Some of the homes have been completed and some are under construction, but the bulk of the development remains lots for sale at prices starting at $165,000 and ending at about $250,000.
The initial application for Brooklane Heights came to the city in 2006. It has been controversial throughout, with three appeals moving from the city to the state Land Use Board of Appeals and the developers paying $12,500 in fines for violations.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.