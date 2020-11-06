Source of profanity at Corvallis meeting remains unknown

• Interim Finance Director Andy Parks, Fire Chief Ken McCarthy and emergency planning manager Dave Busby.

• Steve Schaberg (Brooklane Heights applicant), Scott Wright (Brooklane Heights engineering consultant) and Scott Sanders (Brooklane Heights property owner).

Although listed as a panelist Sanders chose to join the hearing through the public “attendee” link and thus did not have audio capabilities.

City Manager Mark Shepard said “I am confident that it was not a city councilor or city staff person who made the comment.”

The Gazette-Times interviewed all three Brooklane Heights representatives and all three denied making the comment.

Traber and Holzworth play moderator roles at City Council sessions. Traber recognizes those who wish to speak after their video box pops onto the screen. Holzworth plays the technical assistance role, advising participants when their microphones need to be unmuted, for example.

In a post-meeting interview with the Gazette-Times, Traber said that “he did not know with any certainty who made the remark. Multiple microphones were on when it occurred. I did not recognize the voice and as such assume that it was one of the guests participating in the hearing.”