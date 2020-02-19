South Albany cheer team takes home 5th consecutive title

In cheer, a state competition can come down to a percentage of a point. On Feb. 15, the South Albany High School cheerleading team beat out six other squads for the 5A title at the OSAA Cheerleading State Championships, held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. And they did it by 14 points.

And the team didn't just win. They took home the title for the fifth year in a row.

"To have a team win a state championship is a big deal," said SAHS Principal Nate Munoz. "But to win five times in a row? It's pretty elite. We're proud of them."

The team is often on campus before 6 a.m. for dance practice, said coach Courtney Marstall. Then there are the usual classes to attend, where the team, overall, maintains a 3.0 or higher GPA. Then, once the last bell rings, team members head to cheer practices that can last up to three hours.

"Then they cheer at football and basketball games at the end of the day depending on the season," Marstall said.

"They're athletes," Munoz noted. "I consider them the top athletic team on campus. Not only are they athletes, they're great athletes, and as a father of three daughters, it's great to see them recognized as athletes. They're examples for our school."