South Albany High School main gym open after fire

Students and staff are back in the main gym at South Albany High School after a Dec. 10 fire that filled the building with smoke.

A Wednesday night wrestling match marked the first event held in the gym since the fire. The new auxiliary gym still under construction — and the location where the fire started — remains closed.

According to a Greater Albany Public Schools spokesperson, there is no set timeline for the auxiliary facility to be handed over to GAPS from the construction company.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We are so thankful for the partnership with HMK and ServPro of Douglas County for meeting the aggressive timeline for getting our students back in their learning spaces," Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a statement. "We particularly would like to thank the South Albany PE teachers, coaches, and athletes who have been displaced and have been flexible these last several weeks."

The December fire was the second at the school in four years. In 2015, a fire destroyed the high school’s cafeteria, music rooms and cooking and child development classrooms.

The cause of the December fire is still under investigation, but according to Albany Fire Department, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.