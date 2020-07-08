South Albany names new principal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Hunter is headed to South Albany High School.

The current Albany Options School principal was named to the head position at South on Wednesday, following the resignation of Nate Munoz in June.

"Principal Hunter is a beloved and well-respected leader who is known for his strong relationships with students, staff and families," Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a statement. "That, coupled with his strengths in instructional practices and his reflective, growth mindset, make him the right leader at the right time for South Albany High School."

Hunter has led the district's alternative high school since 2014 after serving as the athletic coordinator and assistant principal at South. His career in GAPS began in 1997.

This fall will be a homecoming for him.

"Although I was so content at AOS, I'm excited," he said. "I graduated from South, my son graduated from there and there are still teachers from when I was an administrator there. I have a pretty big soft spot for South and I always have. The chance to come back and lead them is a great honor."

During his time at AOS, Hunter oversaw the continued rise of the school's graduation rate, which jumped 10 percentage points in 2018.