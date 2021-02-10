South Albany senior Mason Stocking earns entry to West Point

South Albany High School senior Mason Stocking doesn't remember if it was a Wednesday or a Saturday, but he knows it was 1 p.m. when he got the call.
"It came up no caller ID, so I thought it was spam," he said, "but I picked up and the caller introduced themselves as someone from DeFazio's staff."
Stocking had been accepted to West Point, the United States Military Academy.
"When I heard it, I had to reaffirm with her that I heard correctly," he said. "And I was holding it in during the call, but then I told my mother and stepdad."
Congressman Peter DeFazio's office delivered the news, but it wasn't the deciding entity.
Applicants for the academy must go through several steps, including an interview process and application process that involves all of a state's congressional representatives.
Representatives and senators then rank their choices, and their first choice is admitted into the academy. Some representatives opt to choose just one candidate without a ranking.
"I was on the top of Sen. Jeff Merkley's slate," Stocking said. "DeFazio's office told me I was on his slate, too."
Congressional representatives are given a certain number of nominations and of those nominations, they can appoint one person — the No. 1 pick in their rankings.
An applicant to the school cannot be admitted without being nominated by a congressional representative. Since Stocking secured Merkley's top spot, his admittance to West Point was solidified without having to go through additional admissions procedures.
It's something he's wanted since middle school.
"My dad served 27 years and just watching him as a role model, I learned within myself that I desire to live a life of purpose and service," Stocking said. "And it's just within my personality to see how far I can push myself."
Mom Marci Kincade said that's always been the case.
"He's always had the desire to be in the military and do all of the exciting stuff that comes with that and serve his country just like his father and stepfather," she said.
Mason's father, Adam Stocking, put in 27 years of military service and his stepdad, Lance Kincade, put in 20, both in the Army.
"From a very early age, he was accomplished. He started school at 4 years old, and ever since then he's been diligent with his homework and studies," Marci Kincade said. "He's worked hard, very hard. We are thrilled. We can't wait to see how much he's going to grow and learn and just have this opportunity."
Despite his work ethic and academic success, though, Stocking said he's a bit apprehensive about what's to come at West Point.
"Now that I'm officially accepted, I've started looking at the daily schedule," he said. "The first year is definitely ruthless, a lot of training and classes. The entire day is scheduled, but I guess that just comes with it."
He's also excited to try something new, like jumping out of planes and attending the ranger school.
While he doesn't know exactly what he'll study, he hopes to choose something in the STEM field and says he may spend his entire career in the Army.
"There's a five-year commitment (to the Army) for West Point graduates," he said. "If I like it after five years, I'll stay, but if I don't, I can take my degree and go into engineering or science or something."
Stocking applied to eight schools in total, including Yale University.
"Even if I get into Yale, I'll still go to West Point because it's something I've wanted," he said. "There's a strong emotional connection."