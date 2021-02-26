South Corvallis motel to be repurposed for homeless

Efforts to find solutions for homelessness in Corvallis have received a huge boost.

A state grant administered by the Oregon Community Foundation will allow Corvallis Housing First to buy the Corvallis Budget Inn and turn the 24-room hotel into housing for the homeless.

Corvallis Housing First received just under $2.5 million to purchase the inn at 1480 SW Third St. The Corvallis grant is part of Project Turnkey, an initiative that is using $65 million in legislative appropriations for acquiring motels and hotels to house the homeless, those at risk of homelessness and those displaced by last fall's wildfires.

The Oregon Community Foundation announced the release of $11.4 million in Project Turnkey funds on Friday, with Lane County Human Services of Eugene receiving $5.6 million for a 50-room hotel and Northwest Coastal Housing of Lincoln City receiving $3.3 million for a 42-room hotel along Highway 101.

Priority for the Corvallis project will be given to the most vulnerable members of the community who are homeless, including people with disabilities, veterans, people of color and seniors.