South Corvallis motel to be repurposed for homeless

Efforts to find solutions for homelessness in Corvallis have received a huge boost.
A state grant administered by the Oregon Community Foundation will allow Corvallis Housing First to buy the Corvallis Budget Inn and turn the 24-room hotel into housing for the homeless.
Corvallis Housing First received just under $2.5 million to purchase the inn at 1480 SW Third St. The Corvallis grant is part of Project Turnkey, an initiative that is using $65 million in legislative appropriations for acquiring motels and hotels to house the homeless, those at risk of homelessness and those displaced by last fall's wildfires.
The Oregon Community Foundation announced the release of $11.4 million in Project Turnkey funds on Friday, with Lane County Human Services of Eugene receiving $5.6 million for a 50-room hotel and Northwest Coastal Housing of Lincoln City receiving $3.3 million for a 42-room hotel along Highway 101.
Priority for the Corvallis project will be given to the most vulnerable members of the community who are homeless, including people with disabilities, veterans, people of color and seniors.
"We are so excited for this opportunity to provide more safe shelter options during the pandemic and permanent supported housing to people experiencing chronic homelessness in our community," said Andrea Myhre, executive director of Corvallis Housing First. “This project came together because of good planning as well as partners and volunteers working tirelessly to come up with new solutions for getting people into housing.”
The facility will open to its new tenants sometime next month, but no further details were available.
The $2.5 million that Corvallis Housing First received is the largest individual gift in the city’s battle against homelessness. Rich Carone paid approximately $1.5 million for the Hanson Tire Factory site on Southeast Chapman Place that is used for the men’s shelter and hygiene center, and Hugh White purchased a Southwest Fourth Street building for $500,000 for the daytime drop-in center.
The Community Services Consortium has awarded $2.5 million to a range of groups in recent months. CSC also received $3.5 million in federal CARES Act funding for emergency rental assistance, but those funds were used for a wider client base than just the homeless.
Priority for the Eugene and Lincoln City projects will be given to those displaced by last summer’s wildfires, the Holiday Farm Fire east of Eugene along the McKenzie River and the Echo Mountain Complex Fire which burned in the Otis/Salmon River area along Highway 18.
The first project to be funded by Project Turnkey was for a Super 8 motel in Ashland. The project also is intended to emphasize assistance to families displaced by the wildfires.
A total of $30 million in Project Turnkey funds will assist communities affected by the fires. The remaining $35 million will be used in the other 28 counties in the state.
The Oregon Community Foundation is administering both funds through an application and selection process, with guidance from an advisory committee of state, local and community stakeholders.
