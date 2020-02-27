South Corvallis planning process underway

South Corvallis kicked off a planning process that will lead to a new area plan for the region by the middle of next year.
City officials held a public outreach session Thursday night at Lincoln Elementary School. More than 50 people participated, with those attending fanning out to view maps that divided South Corvallis into 10 sub-areas.
City officials were stationed at each map to help collect feedback and answer questions
The plan will replace the 1997 South Corvallis Area Refinement Plan, about which senior planner Sarah Johnson said, “That was 23 years ago and we’re here to take a second look.”
Johnson added that South Corvallis residents are known for their community engagement, “particularly at the neighborhood level. What would you like to see happen and where?”
The area plan work is part of a series of processes that will help reshape South Corvallis. The Oregon Department of Transportation, which was represented by James Feldmann, will be doing a two-year corridor study of South Third Street /Highway 99W.
And the city of Corvallis also is implementing an urban renewal district in South Corvallis after city voters overwhelmingly approved its formation in March of 2019.
“Everything is finally aligning. It’s the right time,” said Corvallis Councilor Hyatt Lytle, whose Ward 3 includes South Corvallis.
“It’s the right time,” echoed Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot.
Lytle said that the majority of the comments she heard at the meeting involved safety on Highway 99. The corridor has seen the deaths of two cyclists and one pedestrian in the past 20 months.
“Safety is just top of mind right now,” Lytle said. “People still might want to talk about it later on. It’s been an issue for a long time.”
Former South Corvallis resident Daniel Takamori was on hand to discuss the safety issue.
“I’m an avid biker and I come down here a lot on my bike,” he said. “It’s not very safe. I just wanted to be one of the voices contributing to the discussion.”
First Alternative Co-Op General Manager was on hand, looking at the map that covered the area around her store on Southeast Chapman Place.
She noted the work on a multiuse path that will connect the bike path heading south from downtown with Crystal Lake Drive.
“I just came here to see what is going on,” she said. “We’re of course very interested in what’s going on because we’re going through a strategic planning process. We’re invested in South Town and as a resident I’m also invested in South Town.”
Corvallis Community Development Director Paul Bilotta said that the outreach and data collection pieces of the area plan should be completed by December, with city approval targeted for the middle of next year.
