South Corvallis safety meeting on Monday

State Sen Sara Gelser, a Corvallis Democrat, is hosting a forum on safety in South Corvallis at 7 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.
Two cyclists and one pedestrian have died on South Third Street in the past 21 months, fueling community concerns about safety in the corridor.
“Third Street is a bustling corridor that hosts bicyclists, pedestrians, cars, trucks, wheelchairs, strollers and people across the lifespan,” said Gelser. “With multiple midblock crossings, a local elementary school, family housing, an off-ramp, an overpass and multiple retail establishments it is not surprising that this has become an area of focused safety concerns.
“Through my discussions with constituents and community leaders I’ve found that there is sometimes a lack of information, and (that) overlapping jurisdictional responsibilities have led to some confusion in the community. This forum is an opportunity to hear from all of the governing authorities in the same time and at the same place.”
The meeting will open with remarks from Sen. Gelser. Here is the schedule of speakers to follow:
7:10 p.m.: Savannah Crawford, Oregon Department of Transportation.
7:15 p.m.: Mary Steckel, city of Corvallis Public Works.
7:20 p.m.: Corvallis Right of Way (CROW).
7:25 p.m.: Kim Patton and Ryan Noss, Corvallis School District.
7:30 p.m.: John Haroldson, Benton County district attorney.
7:35 p.m.: Living Southtown.
7:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: questions and answers, moderated by Sen. Gelser.
“It is my hope that this is a respectful, forward looking discussion about how to create an environment along this corridor that makes the community safer for everyone,” said Gelser.
“We can’t do that without the solid information from our transportation leaders coupled with the unfiltered voices of our community road users. I hope this will be a chance for us all to learn about what is already being done and to share new ideas about future improvements as well.”
Gelser also emphasized that children are welcome to attend and speak.
In other Linn and Benton local government meetings in the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW and will discuss the COVID-19 issue and the downtown parking study and plan.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Councilors are scheduled to review and adopt 2020-21 utility rates, review and adopt the 2020-21 capital improvement plan and discuss the general fund fee and council vacancies.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a goal-setting work session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave., Corvallis. Discussion topics will include updates on the criminal justice system improvement project; the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board; flooding in Umatilla County; and COVID-19.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Philomath Police Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall and will discuss staffing and accreditation.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Commissioners will conduct a pair of public hearings, one on window and door alterations at the Smith House at 120 NW 28th St. and the other on window treatments at Cauthorn Hall and Poling Hall at Oregon State University.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., and will consider and make recommendations on the 2020-21 Community Development Block Grant action plan and amendments to the 2019-20 plan.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. and will hear a presentation from Julie Arena, the Benton County project manager for the new Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE)
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will hold public hearings on water, wastewater and stormwater rates.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Departmental Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Albany-Millersburg Joint Water and Wastewater Management Committee meets at 5 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall. On the agenda are election of officers and project reports.
• The Philomath Park Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m.at City Hall.
