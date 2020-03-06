South Corvallis safety meeting on Monday

State Sen Sara Gelser, a Corvallis Democrat, is hosting a forum on safety in South Corvallis at 7 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.

Two cyclists and one pedestrian have died on South Third Street in the past 21 months, fueling community concerns about safety in the corridor.

“Third Street is a bustling corridor that hosts bicyclists, pedestrians, cars, trucks, wheelchairs, strollers and people across the lifespan,” said Gelser. “With multiple midblock crossings, a local elementary school, family housing, an off-ramp, an overpass and multiple retail establishments it is not surprising that this has become an area of focused safety concerns.

“Through my discussions with constituents and community leaders I’ve found that there is sometimes a lack of information, and (that) overlapping jurisdictional responsibilities have led to some confusion in the community. This forum is an opportunity to hear from all of the governing authorities in the same time and at the same place.”

The meeting will open with remarks from Sen. Gelser. Here is the schedule of speakers to follow:

7:10 p.m.: Savannah Crawford, Oregon Department of Transportation.