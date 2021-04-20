Speakers offer support to GAPS after police incident

"Those calling for the superintendent’s removal and simultaneous rallying support for APD are ignoring the lived experience of many of their neighbors," said Lindsey Lancaster, who identified herself as a white woman with Latino children. "They’re also ignoring the fact that racism is intertwined in the history of our educational system. In 2021, systemic racism is alive and being upheld by law enforcement. Not everyone feels safe in their presence and this is earned. I would encourage you all to listen with the intent of learning instead of just responding. How can we work to bridge the divide and heal these divisions? It starts with acknowledgement and empathy. We all have the same goal of having our children feel safe at school and have different views on how this can happen, but we can work together. That will require listening to the voices you are currently trying to yell over."