Speech on climate change, forests set for March 13

Coast Range Association Director Chuck Willer will present "Western Oregon in the Era of Climate Change: The Transformation of Oregon Forests and Communities" at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The discussion will be hosted by Rural Oregon Progressives.

Willer has been speaking in Oregon communities about rural land ownership, taxation and forest management for the past three years. With a deep critique of forestry as practiced by large Wall Street landowners, he outlines the political economic realities that impact rural lives and landscapes.

A warming climate is now recognized as a crisis requiring immediate action. The New Green Deal has been proposed as one plan adequate to the climate challenge. Willer's talk will describe how the Green New Deal would apply to Western Oregon, highlighting the importance of growing older, carbon-dense forests. He will speak to the systems change required to solve the climate crisis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0