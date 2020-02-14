Speed limit to drop in South Corvallis

The Oregon Department of Transportation is reducing the speed limit on sections of Third Street in South Corvallis.

Beginning Tuesday, when ODOT will install new signs on the stretch of Third Street (also state Highway 99W), the speed limit will be lowered from 35 miles per hour to 25 mph on some stretches and from 35 mph to 30 mph on others.

The actions are being taken in an effort to improve safety in the corridor, which has seen two cyclist deaths and one pedestrian death in the past 18 months.

The community comments section of the past two Corvallis City Council meetings as well as the Feb. 7 Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board have been dominated by individuals urging increased safety for about cyclists and pedestrians in South Corvallis.

Here is a look at the changes, from north to south:

• 35 mph to 25 mph: From just south of Southwest Avery Avenue to the Willamette Veterinary Hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• 35 mph to 30 mph: From Southside Marina to just north of Southeast Park Avenue.