Split vote at City Council halts HRC progress

After months of inaction, joint meetings and draft mission statements, Albany's Human Relations Commission was within seconds of having new guidelines in place and being able to move forward.
Then City Councilor Bessie Johnson voted no.
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, the new language meant to govern the HRC came before the board to be read into the record. According to procedure, the language must be read twice and a unanimous vote is needed for the council to hear the second reading.
If even one councilor votes no, the language cannot be read and automatically comes back to the next council meeting.
Councilor Dick Olsen joined Johnson in voting no to give people additional time to think but noted for the record that Johnson's no vote was enough to hold the matter over.
"I do believe this was not done correctly because the whole commission never did get to voice their opinions, and the committee brought it forward but we didn't even get to go through it. That's the main reason I voted no because there are some changes I would like to see," Johnson said.
The City Council and HRC board had two joint meetings before voting to allow a subcommittee to complete the changes to the language. That language was brought back before the council during Monday's work session, where four members voted to bring it back at Wednesday's meeting for a vote.
Councilor Matilda Novak joined Johnson in voting no when a roll call vote was called, taking issue with the fact the HRC would have expenditures.
Councilor Marilyn Smith explained that the board has always had expenditures which are approved by the City Council for things like trophies for the board's annual awards.
"Everyone gets a trophy," Johnson mumbled into her microphone, while Novak said she understood and was in favor of trophies.
Johnson went on to note that she wanted "shall" changed to "will" in the board's mission statement, wanted expenditures to be eliminated and wanted language around the word "communities" to be changed.
"Albany is one community," she said. "It's kind of like speaking out of both sides of the mouth, saying, 'We want to be part of the community, but by God we have our own community.'"
Johnson also spoke to comments she has been receiving as a result of statements she's made regarding the HRC.
"I want to assure people I'm not a racist. I have my own opinion, and I'm reading the language and how it's being presented, and I have some changes I want to make. And if that makes me a racist, I guess it does," she said. "It's been on hiatus for eight months and the city hasn't fallen apart, so again I say should it be for the private sector or spend all this time using staff time and effort?"
Councilor Stacey Bartholomew noted that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and that within her own neighborhood there were communities. In addition, she pointed to city wards, noting that they, too, were communities.
"During the time this commission has not been active, just in the past five days, we've had three bias hate crimes," Bartholomew said. "It just really brings it home to me the need for this commission in terms of the education and the movement towards creating that unity and cohesiveness which these actions have not shown. These actions have not shown a community that is inclusive, embracing and welcoming."
The board voted to allow the HRC to meet once before the next council meeting, where the issue of the group's mission statement will be taken up again.