Sportman's Holiday cancels fireworks, event scaled back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sweet Home's annual Sportsman's Holiday is eliminating its fireworks display and scaling back other activities this year in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event the week after the Fourth of July holiday, announced on its website that the festivities will be limited to a livestream of the Queen’s Coronation and the Cut the Gut poker run.

The organization cited COVID-19 and current restrictions on public gatherings.

The Sweet Home Fire District announced on Monday that the traditional Sportsman's Holiday fireworks show is also a no-go.

“The decision has to be made early because the order for the fireworks would have needed to be placed,” a statement from the district reads. “Since we had no way of knowing what phase our county would be in at the time the decision needed to be made, the Volunteer Firefighters’ Association opted to be safe and cancel. We are saddened to be missing the display this year.”