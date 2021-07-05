Sportsman's Holiday Weekend comes to Sweet Home July 8-11

Sportsman’s Holiday Weekend is set for Thursday through Sunday, July 8 through 11, in Sweet Home.

The festival kicks off with the Sportsman’s Holiday Queen’s Coronation at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Community Chapel. Stefani Brown, David Dominy, Cathy Cheshire and Melody Reese will perform music.

Friday will feature Cut the Gut from 6 to 9 p.m. Check-in will be in the parking lot on Long Street across from Sweet Home High School. While classic cars cruise, Chips-N-Splinters will present a family comedy variety show at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Rio Theatre.

Saturday includes a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge. The Sportsman’s Holiday Parade will follow at 11 a.m. on Long Street. A vendor fair will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Rio, and the Logging Olympics is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. at the Events Center grounds.

“Fireworks Over Sweet Home” will begin at dark, around 10 p.m. The launch location is a secret, but thanks to those who donated to the fundraiser, the Sweet Home Volunteer Fire Department was able to buy pyrotechnics large enough to see from all over town, including Foster Lake.

Sunday will feature the Raft Tug o’ War from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lewis Creek Park. This was a Sportsman’s Holiday event in 1967, according to Volume III of “Sweet Home’s Good Old Days” by Mona Waibel. The Sweet Home Swim Club is putting a modern twist on this event with paddleboards. Registration is available at https://www.sweethomechamber.com/tug-o-war.html.

