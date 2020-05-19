Sprenger defeats Johnson for GOP nomination in Linn County Commission primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former state Rep. Sherrie Sprenger held off a spirited challenge from political newcomer Kerry Johnson on Tuesday night to win the Republican nomination for the Position 3 seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners.

In updated unofficial returns released shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sprenger was leading the four-way race with 10,440 votes, followed by Johnson with 4,305, Bill Schrader with 674 and Jack Tacy with 409.

"I'm happy. I'm very happy," Sprenger said by phone Tuesday night from a friend's house, where she watched the returns come in with about two dozen friends and family members.

"It feels like everything's coming full circle. After 12 years of investing in this community, it feels like those investments and those relationships are coming back to me tonight."

Johnson, who gathered with close to 50 supporters for an election watch party at her downtown Albany campaign headquarters, wasn't quite ready to concede the race after the first returns came out shortly after 8 p.m.

"I'm anxious to see the rest of the votes come in," she said.