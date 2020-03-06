Sprinkles of inspiration: Event at Albany bakery aims to empower girls

Currently, the group delivers presentations at Willamette Valley schools and have branched out to include therapy sessions, empowerment groups and activities like the cupcake decorating event held Friday night.

Ophelia's Place is hoping to secure a dedicated location in Albany by this summer and is open to suggestions from the community.

"We know events like this are a fun way to introduce girls that they have the ability to learn all kinds of things," Conklin said, noting that a dedicated space would increase the group's presence and increase opportunities for more events. "And the events give them a chance to test that out."

Karol Elizondo brought her twin girls Jessica and Karissa to Natural Sprinkles for the event.

"They like to cook," Karol said. "And we like these community activities. It's a good thing for them to get out and learn."

The group of seven girls, ranging in age from 10 to 13, learned out to decorate rainbow cookies with a pastry bag and learn the work required to go into business.

"Being in business is a challenge," Wilson told them. "So I would say if it's a walk you want to walk, start baking at home. It's a lot of hard work, hard hours and a lot of heart and soul that goes into it."

