Squabble over Witham Hill property continues

Ultimately, Shepard wrote, “the city received approximately $1.3 million in parks SDCs from the project. Those SDC funds are available to improve the city’s parks, system-wide.”

Other points that Shepard emphasized in his letter included: that the Witham Hill project is not mentioned in the parks master plan, that the property is protected from development and that “funding for ongoing maintenance is much harder to come by than one-time capital funding.”

As examples of that ”one-time funding” Shepard noted that a $775,000 bequest helped fuel the $5 million effort to expand and remodel what is now the Corvallis Community Center and that $200,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds played a significant role in the $500,000 project to replace the boardwalk at the Marys River Natural Area.

The community center and the boardwalk were two of the projects that parks advocates expressed concerns about.

Phil Hays, a long-time member of the city’s Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board, referred to the new center as the “Community Palace in his 1,170-word response to Shepard’s email.