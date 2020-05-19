St. Helens man killed in I-5 crash near Halsey

A 77-year-old St. Helens man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in southern Linn County early Tuesday.
Forrest Davisson was driving north in a Honda Odyssey on the interstate about 1:30 a.m. near milepost 219, just north of the Halsey exit, when the vehicle left the roadway, hit the guardrail and overturned, according to the Oregon State Police.
Davisson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state police were assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and Halsey Fire Department.
