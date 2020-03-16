St. Vincent de Paul alters food pantry system

St. Vincent de Paul is modifying its food pantry operations in Corvallis because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The St. Vincent operation at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25gth St, remains open from 1:30 to 4 p.m., but the days of operation have changed to Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In addition, in order to protect the shoppers and volunteers, shoppers will no longer be admitted to the food pantry to look for items on the shelves. Instead, customers will present a shopping list and volunteers will select from the available items.

St. Vincent de Paul also offers a once-a-month mobile food pantry on Saturdays at Garfield School, 1205 NW Garfield Ave. Again, shoppers will not be able to peruse the shelves. Instead, food boxes with commonly sought items will be provided. The next mobile pantry runs from 10 a.m. to noon on March 28.

Also, the St. Vincent de Paul outreach office for those needing emergency financial assistance will not be staffed for walk-in customers, but volunteers will be staffing the phones from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. Call 541-286-4183.

