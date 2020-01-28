Stack holds open house

Stack Metallurgical, which specializes in metal works and offers heat treatment and hot isostatic pressing (HIP), has been getting its house together in Albany since last year. On Monday, they opened the doors to the community.
The company, located on Southeast Marion Street, is expected to be a boon for the local metals industry by providing a specific process for titanium casting. Prior to Stack's arrival in Albany, that process was outsourced to California or Washington.
"I'm very please they chose Albany fort his new, innovative technology," Mayor Sharon Konopa said Monday during the open house event that attracted city and community leaders. "It's such a big investment."
The process relies on a HIP unit that costs about $18 million and traveled to Albany by way of Sweden.
"This is a worldwide thing," said Stack's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Craig Beaumier. "It's the first in the world."
Albany City Councilor Alex Johnson II called the company's presence in Albany a win for Ward II.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for Albany to demonstrate that it's ready to receive industry," he said. He added that outsourcing to California and Washington was no longer necessary and that meant local companies like Selmet and ATI could now add employees due to the savings in time and money.
"It's more living wage jobs in Albany," he said. "I'm excited about that."
The facility, which features the HIP press that stands several stories tall and will cost approximately $25 million when completed, was still under construction on Monday but is expected to be completed next month. Once the facility is fully operational, the company expects to employ approximately 25 people there.
And while the construction meant Monday's guest list was limited to city officials and particular members of the community, the company plans on being an accessible neighbor.
General Manager Brice Winney, who came to the company from his position as Director of Quality at Selmet, said he spoke with the owners before taking the job noting the need to be involved in the community.
"We were really excited about the turnout today," Winney said. "To me, it gets us out into the community and that will speak more than anything."